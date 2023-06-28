Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $223.97 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $223.97 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.60 or 1.00049848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002175 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02341616 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $31,641,935.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

