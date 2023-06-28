Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 1,327.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

AHCHY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 22,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,121. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.918 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

