AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.10. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 305,766 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
