AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.10. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 305,766 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after buying an additional 3,486,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after buying an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,347,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,847,000 after buying an additional 263,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,579,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,593,000 after buying an additional 213,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

