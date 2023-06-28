Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39.

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00.

Shares of EA stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

