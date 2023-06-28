Analyzing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Lumen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 2.16 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -2.82 Lumen Technologies $17.48 billion 0.12 -$1.55 billion ($1.65) -1.27

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumen Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NextPlat has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25% Lumen Technologies -9.89% 8.87% 2.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlat and Lumen Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 3 5 0 0 1.63

Lumen Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.11, suggesting a potential upside of 144.55%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than NextPlat.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats NextPlat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers compute and application services, such as edge cloud services, IT solutions, unified communication and collaboration solutions, colocation and data center services, content delivery services, and managed security services; and IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and voice over internet protocol. The company also provides fiber infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical wavelength networks; and unlit optical fiber and related professional services. In addition, it offers voice and other services, including private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; a portfolio of traditional time division multiplexing voice services; and synchronous optical network-based ethernet, legacy data hosting services, and conferencing services. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.