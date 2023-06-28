Analyzing Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Rating) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquefied Natural Gas and Equitrans Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream $1.36 billion 2.96 -$269.34 million ($0.72) -12.87

Liquefied Natural Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equitrans Midstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquefied Natural Gas and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream -18.27% 18.92% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20

Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

