AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $61,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $159.86.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

