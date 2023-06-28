Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 134,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

