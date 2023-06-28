Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 129,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

