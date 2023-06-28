Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 237.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,169,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,912,000 after purchasing an additional 183,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $441,452,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

