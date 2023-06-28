American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHOTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHOTF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

