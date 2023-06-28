AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.43

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 354196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

AMERCO Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

