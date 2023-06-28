AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.43

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 354196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.
AMERCO Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.70.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.
AMERCO Dividend Announcement
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on AMERCO from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than AMERCO
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.