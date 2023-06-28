Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 4.3%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 69,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 69,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of C$20.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

