Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.90

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $58.15. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 7,744 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $274,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.