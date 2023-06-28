AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
AlTi Global Price Performance
AlTi Global stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90. AlTi Global has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
