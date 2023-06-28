Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Gap Down to $16.63

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $16.26. Alta Equipment Group shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $533.71 million, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,570.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $914,232. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

