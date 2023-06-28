Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.