Allworth Financial LP Has $33.52 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

