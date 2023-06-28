Allworth Financial LP Has $14.90 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.19% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

