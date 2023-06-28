Allworth Financial LP Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.