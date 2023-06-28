Allworth Financial LP Has $1.04 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,040,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

