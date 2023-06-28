Allworth Financial LP Acquires 185,544 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2,726.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,544 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

