Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $283.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.95.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

