Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 146.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,896. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.