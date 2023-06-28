Albion Financial Group UT Sells 309 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

