Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

