Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 120,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

