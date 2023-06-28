Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Trading Up 1.9 %

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

