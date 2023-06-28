Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

KMB stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.