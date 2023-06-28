Albion Financial Group UT Buys 787 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average is $179.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 770,711 shares of company stock valued at $161,547,516. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

