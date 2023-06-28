AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

BOS opened at C$6.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$17.30. The firm has a market cap of C$176.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.93.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.6381958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

