Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading Down 5.6%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.67 ($1.81) and last traded at €1.68 ($1.83). 15,786,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.78 ($1.94).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.45) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.61) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.50) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.57.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

