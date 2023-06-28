Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 86,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,514. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

