Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ADC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 86,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,514. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty
In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.36 per share, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $99,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
