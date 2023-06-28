Affiance Financial LLC Sells 23,296 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

