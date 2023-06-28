Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

