Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

