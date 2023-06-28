Affiance Financial LLC Has $17.02 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

