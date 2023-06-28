Affiance Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.