AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Down 3.7%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 2,499,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,346,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of AES by 817.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 196,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 175,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 40.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AES by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 351,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
