AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Down 3.7%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 2,499,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,346,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of AES by 817.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 196,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 175,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 40.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AES by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 351,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

