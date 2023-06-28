Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Down to $115.49

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.49, but opened at $112.90. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $112.62, with a volume of 55,253 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

