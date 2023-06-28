ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.41

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 21230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
