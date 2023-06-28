AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 18,307.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,375 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

AHCO opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

