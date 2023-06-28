Activest Wealth Management Sells 5,499 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Activest Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

