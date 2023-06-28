Activest Wealth Management Has $703,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,963 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 180,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

