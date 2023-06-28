Activest Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,394,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

