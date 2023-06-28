Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 346 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PPLT opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

