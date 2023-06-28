Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 19,172 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674,155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

