Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,388,000.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.
The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
