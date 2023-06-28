Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

