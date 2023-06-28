Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Accretion Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,970 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

